The event held on Thursday 29th December 2016 at the roof-top of Maison Fahrenheit Victoria Island, Lagos.
The A-List event with fashion royalty in attendance, effortlessly combined cutting edge fashion showcased by international runway models, courtesy of legend & icon Frank Osodi's House of Bunor at the helm supported by established fashion designers Estella couture and Big Ben Kilani.
Artist performances included Dubie (ex The Pulse), electric bass jazz & soul guitarist Brian Cox & Squi, sister trio Shiikane who performed a faultless acapella at the request of Linda Ikeji to the delight of all present - simply magical!!
It was an awesome event hosted by 39th Miss Nigeria, Lessi Vigboro Peters with fashionista giants, celebrity movers & shakers in attendance including designer Frank Osodi, Linda Ikeji (Linda Ikeji Social), Ugo Igbokwe (Make Me), Ovo Ogufere (Model of Africa), Andy Ogbechi (ASquared Network), Musa Danjuma in attendance.
