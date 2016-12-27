Home > Events >

LagosMums :  Organizers hold third annual parenting & networking event

LagosMums Organizers hold third annual parenting & networking event

It took place at the Radisson Blu, Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, 17th December, 2016.

LagosMums held the third annual parenting and networking event which took place at the Radisson Blu, Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, 17th December, 2016.

LagosMums is Nigeria's premier resource for mums, parents and caregivers. The company primarily through its website, LagosMums.com and social media platforms shares content, tools and information for family life and parenting.

The theme of this event was “ Celebrating Ourselves” The event began with a networking and mingling session followed by an introductory remark delivered to a full house by the founder of LagosMums, Mrs Yetty Williams.

The speakers this year included, the moderator, Titi Oyinsan, Rolayo Akhigbe, Bola Balogun, Molade Adeniyi, lastly, Yetty Williams, Founder and CEO, LagosMums. Each of the speakers, weighed in from their respective topics.

Questions around peer pressure, influence of the internet and social media, nutrition challenges, when to discuss sex with children and so many other topics were addressed during the engaging question and answer session.

Helen Ihonre, a representative of FirstGem, the first gender based product from First Bank Nigeria introduced and described the benefits of the FirstGem account for women. The event was rounded off by Mr. Labi Williams, the husband of LagosMums founder.

The giveaway segment of the event saw mums win shopping vouchers from Supermartng. The speakers got lovely hampers courtesy of Hajara Pitan, founder of Owambe Candles while attendees received products courtesy of sponsors TW Magazine, Working Moms magazine and Pampers.

Sponsors included Radisson Blu, CIS, 8191 Solutions and West African Book Publishers Ltd. Media partners are Guardian, Pulse.ng and BellaNaija.

