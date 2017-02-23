Lagos Theatre Festival founded by British Council in 2013, is a festival to present performing arts from Nigeria and the UK every February in Lagos. It has a part focus on presenting site specific work.

From Friday 28 February – Sunday 5 March 2017, over 500 artists will gather to present over 100 performances at 20 Venues, spanning 6 days.

This edition of the Lagos Theatre Festival will be showing new work that will portray the rhythm, soul and sights of Lagos. The theme was selected to capture through performance, the sounds of Lagos expressed in the comings and goings, the repetitive activities and the music of the city.

Lagos Theatre Festival 2017 Opening Symposium will hold on Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at the VIP Hall, National Theatre, Iganmu Lagos with the Minister for information & culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as Keynote speaker.

Organizers hope to see work created that reflects specific auditory perspectives like noises, rhythm, beats, language, etc. from a range of socio-economic and geographic groupings across Lagos.

The fringe which is an open access festival for all genres in the performing arts (small theatre, children’s theatre, dance, film, spoken word, comedy, puppetry, cabaret, music and interdisciplinary arts) will also be available at this edition.

It is designed to allow performers/companies not participating in the curated festival an opportunity to present work for viewing and will be included in all promotional campaigns for the festival which in some cases will be programmed at venues.

The 2016 edition of the Lagos Theatre Festival had 109 shows, 35 companies and 5,500 theatre goers in attendance.