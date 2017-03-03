Lagos Party Animals DJ Lambo, DJ Humility, DJ Big N to shut down third edition themed 'The Truth'

Lagos Party Animals hosted by Africa's foremost female DJ, DJ Lambo is back, better & much more crazier than ever before.

DJ Lambo, DJ Humility, DJ Big N, DJ Olu, DJ Java all get set to shut Lagos down for the third edition of #LPA termed 'The Truth' this Saturday, March 4th, 2017.

As always, DJ Lambo will be hosting what is rapidly being termed as Nigeria's craziest party and she will be co-hosted by Vapors' own DJ Olu. The Hype men for the night will be none other than Sensei Uche and Shody.

It promises to be unarguably your biggest party experience. Gear up because this party is only for the strong hearted.

VENUE: Vapors Night Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

TIME: 10PM Till you can party no more.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

