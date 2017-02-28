JA Nigeria ACA, LBS partners to provide Mini-MBA (ViMP) to 52 NYSC candidates

Junior Achievement Nigeria hosted an Alumni mixer to create an avenue where the past graduates talk & share experiences with the new candidates.

The event which took place on Wednesday February 22nd, 2017 at Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi hours after the ViMP participants volunteered at eight (8) local primary schools in the Ajah community.

They exchanged ideas, shared their experiences, gave testimonials as to their progress since participating in ViMP and the impact it’s made on their lives.

ViMP success stories include Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director Fate Foundation; Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director Paradigm Initiative and Tunji Eleso, Director of Strategy CoCreation Hub just to name a few.

Also in attendance were ViMP programme sponsors since 2014, African Capital Alliance Foundation represented by Ms. Oare Ehiemua, External Relations and Dr. Uchenna Uzo, Director of Programmes, representing LBS, JAN’s implementation partner since 2000.

In December 2016, LBS and ACA were presented awards for Most Outstanding Implementation Partner’s for ViMP at JAN’s Annual Awards Dinner themed “Partnering To Drive Change.

ViMP is as a one-week intensive session to introduce select members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to different facets of managing a business, making crucial business decisions and developing skills for Management.

The week-long programme led by facilitators from The Lagos Business School (LBS), includes stimulating classroom sessions, case studies, panel discussions, networking, study groups and community service culminating in a strategy workshop, during which the participants present solutions to real world case studies.