ITAN Award-winning epic play live on stage this January

ITAN mirrors the impact of cross-generational conflicts prevalent in our modern-day day world as the battle for 'Generational' supremacy between a village elder, Pa Latinwo and his newly found 'city gangster' grandson, Dee-Kay.
Both strongly rooted in their beliefs, refuse to shift their grounds. TIME (personified as Asiko) catches up with them and takes them on a journey into the past and future where they discover dark secrets that had been shrouded by the veil of time.
Will Asiko's mediation save the day or tear both worlds further apart?
Don't miss this exciting 90- minute story from THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions!
Venues: National Arts Theatre
Dates: 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th & 29th of January 2017
Time: 6pm Daily
Tickets: Regular N1,000, VIP N5,000
