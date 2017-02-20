Afropolitan Vibes Ice Prince, Jaywon, Lindsey Abudei perform live at February edition [Photos]

Starting off with the performance at about eight in the evening, Bantu and his super band came out firing with engaging performances, encouraging the audience to vibe along.

The sound of trumpets, drums and electric guitars dominated the air, giving off that pleasant feeling. The atmosphere was just right, people chilling, foreigners in their numbers drinking away and having a good time with the sound of Afrobeats.

Alternative Soul singer Lindsey Abudei thrilled the crowd with her beautiful voice, rendering songs off her "And the bass is queen" album including 'Freedom and I,' and 'Drift away'.

She definitely had the audience mesmerized as she gave a passionate performance to a resounding applause.

Ade Bantu and his band took over once more, finding their rhythm easily and grabbing the audience's attention once again, with provocative dancers on stage.

Soon after 'Oba Orin' Jaywon came through with his indigenous vibes as he performed his evergreen song 'This year', among his other collection of popular tunes.

Jaywon also paid a befitting tribute to late singer Goldie, performing their collaborative effort, 'Jawo Jawo'.

In between the string of other take-over performances from the Bantu band, came Ice Prince Zamani, the Super Cool Cat from Jos. Ice came armed with swag and music, clothed in a white top and a jacket, the Hip-hop artist performed his hit songs back to back, from 'Whiskey' to 'Oleku' and many others.

Dancers and a wannabe rapper from the crowd at some point joined him up on stage. The rapper gave it a good effort, bringing back some good memories of his rich album discography.

And so the evening of live performance came to a close after Zamani exited the stage, which was to be followed by an after-party.

