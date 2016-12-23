Home > Events >

Grooming Centre :  NGO celebrates 10th year anniversary

Since its founding in December 2006, the non-governmental organisation Grooming Centre has built up a considerable client base through its network of branches with a mission to empower the eeconomically active poor by taking a range of tailor made microfinance services to their door step using globally tested best practice methodologies.

The organization celebrates their 10th year anniversary with a 3-days event featuring Award ceremonies, Novelty Match between Staff and client and the grand finale which held on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

This is a feature by Grooming Centre.

