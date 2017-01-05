Gamers and lovers of good film were given a treat last Friday as FilmOne Distribution held the premiere & gaming convention of Christmas season movie, Assassin’s Creed which took place at Genesis Deluxe Cinema, Lekki Lagos.

Explaining the rationale behind the gaming convention/movie premiere, Damola Layonu, Operations Support Manager at FilmOne Distribution Limited, said that the event serves to boost the rising gaming culture of Nigerians.

“We distribute movies on behalf of 20th century fox and we have that exclusive right here in Nigeria and Ghana. So this is one of the movies that we are releasing and it just came out today and we decided to do the premiere on the same day of release. We had some advance screening a couple of days prior and the numbers are crazy. I think that the gaming culture in Lagos has really taken off,” he said.

According to Layonu, a couple of Nigerian artistes threw their weight behind the gaming convention, a proof that the culture is fast gaining momentum. "If you look around, you will see that people are here to play games. As a nation, I think that entertainment is something that we value very highly in any format".

Following the convention, guests and artistes which included OC Ukeje, Denrele Edun, Bryan Okwara among others filed into the cinema hall to view the movie.

Assassin’s Creed is a 2016 action adventure film based on the video game franchise of the same name. The film is directed by Justin Kurzel, and written by Michael Lesslie, Adam Cooper and Bill Collage, and stars Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling and Michael K. Williams.