The fifth edition is scheduled to start on February 27 - March 3, 2017 at Landmark Centre, Oniru Lagos.
ALSO READ: All the amazing facts from 4th edition of Nigeria's biggest social media event
The fifth edition of the week long conference will commence on February 27 - March 3, 2017 at Landmark Centre, Oniru Lagos.
The event features a central stage for keynotes and panels, multiple rooms for workshops, masterclasses and presentations, and an area dedicated to co-working, networking and interactive installations with over 12,000 people from across Africa and around the world in attendance.
ALSO READ: SMWLagos Platform celebrates 5-year anniversary, announces new 4-point masterplan
Other speakers include style blogger & PR maestro, Noble Igwe, Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative Nigeria Gbenga Sèsan, Managing Director Pulse.ng, Osagie Alonge and over 200 more to be added.
New additions for 2017 SMW Lagos experiential programming include Afro Beats & Eats Fest -a tasty mash up with some of the best African foodies, music makers and techies on the web; SHOPAFRICA Pop-up Market Place- shop and mingle with the online African fashion brands you follow, “like” and love, OpenCampus- welcoming students from local secondary schools and universities to experience the future of tech; African Women In Tech Day, Meet The Disruptors and more.
For event breakdown and schedule, Visit https://socialmediaweek.org/lagos/schedule/
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.