Facebook’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox is set to speak alongside breakout Afracanah podcasters and everyone's "New Favourite Girl Children" Nomusa June and Adedana Ashebir at the Social Media Week Lagos.

ALSO READ: All the amazing facts from 4th edition of Nigeria's biggest social media event

The fifth edition of the week long conference will commence on February 27 - March 3, 2017 at Landmark Centre, Oniru Lagos.

The event features a central stage for keynotes and panels, multiple rooms for workshops, masterclasses and presentations, and an area dedicated to co-working, networking and interactive installations with over 12,000 people from across Africa and around the world in attendance.

ALSO READ: SMWLagos Platform celebrates 5-year anniversary, announces new 4-point masterplan

Other speakers include style blogger & PR maestro, Noble Igwe, Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative Nigeria Gbenga Sèsan, Managing Director Pulse.ng, Osagie Alonge and over 200 more to be added.

New additions for 2017 SMW Lagos experiential programming include Afro Beats & Eats Fest -a tasty mash up with some of the best African foodies, music makers and techies on the web; SHOPAFRICA Pop-up Market Place- shop and mingle with the online African fashion brands you follow, “like” and love, OpenCampus- welcoming students from local secondary schools and universities to experience the future of tech; African Women In Tech Day, Meet The Disruptors and more.

For event breakdown and schedule, Visit https://socialmediaweek.org/lagos/schedule/