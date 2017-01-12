Social Media Week Lagos Facebook's CPO, Chris Cox to speak at this year's edition

The fifth edition is scheduled to start on February 27 - March 3, 2017 at Landmark Centre, Oniru Lagos.

Social Media Week Lagos

Facebook’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox is set to speak alongside breakout Afracanah podcasters and everyone's "New Favourite Girl Children" Nomusa June and Adedana Ashebir at the Social Media Week Lagos.

The fifth edition of the week long conference will commence on February 27 - March 3, 2017 at Landmark Centre, Oniru Lagos.

Social Media Week Lagos 2017

 

The event features a central stage for keynotes and panels, multiple rooms for workshops, masterclasses and presentations, and an area dedicated to co-working, networking and interactive installations with over 12,000 people from across Africa and around the world in attendance.

Other speakers include style blogger & PR maestro, Noble Igwe, Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative Nigeria Gbenga Sèsan, Managing Director Pulse.ng, Osagie Alonge and over 200 more to be added.

New additions for 2017 SMW Lagos experiential programming include Afro Beats & Eats Fest -a tasty mash up with some of the best African foodies, music makers and techies on the web; SHOPAFRICA Pop-up Market Place- shop and mingle with the online African fashion brands you follow, “like” and love, OpenCampus- welcoming students from local secondary schools and universities to experience the future of tech; African Women In Tech DayMeet The Disruptors and more.

Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Media Partners

 

For event breakdown and schedule, Visit https://socialmediaweek.org/lagos/schedule/

