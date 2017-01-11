Face of Okija 2016 Chukwudi Enukoha, Chinasa Ezeamaka emerge as winners

The third Face of Okija cultural contest took place at the ObiJackson Boulevard in Okija, Anambra State on Thursday December 29, 2016.

  • Published:
play Face of Okija 2016

Face of Okija 2016 winners play

Face of Okija 2016 winners

The show hosted by media personality and Okija indigene, Ebuka Obi Uchendu crowned Chinasa Ezeamaka and Chukwudi Enukoha as winners of the historic pageant and new brand ambassadors of the ObiJackson Foundation.

Phyno at Face of Okija 2016 play

Phyno at Face of Okija 2016

 

The finale which was a cultural festival in its own right, saw an array of various displays of the rich Igbo tradition with a play titled ‘Road to Okija’ and the Okija rising talent hunt. The 20 final contestants displayed their passion and knowledge in Igbo language and culture through different activities like dance, debates and knowledge of proverbs.

Face Of Okija 2016 play

Face Of Okija 2016

 

Chinasa Ezeamaka, a graduate of Music from Anambra State University was the female winner, edging out the other contestants with her mastery of the Igbo proverbs, her carriage and her debate answers which impressed the judges. She expressed her joy and gratitude saying “I promise to do my best to elevate the Obijackson foundation and positively transform the image of Okija

Face Of Okija 2016 play

Face Of Okija 2016

 

Chukwudi Enukoha, a graduate of Environmental Management and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education emerged the first ever male winner of the Face of Okija competition. He impressed the judges with his wit, extensive knowledge of Igbo culture and traditions. He hopes “To take the Obijackson foundation to an international scale by inviting collaborations from the UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates foundation to impact the lives of Nigerians”.

Chinasa Ezeamaka and Chukwudi Enukoha play

Chinasa Ezeamaka and Chukwudi Enukoha

 

The King and Queen have now become ambassadors of the ObiJackson foundation for the duration of their reign and will each earn a fixed salary of 1.4million for one year, an official vehicle, a scholarship grant of one million naira (N1,000,000) and a chance to impact the lives of the indigenes of Okija, Igboland and Nigeria positively through a mix of social welfare programs that they will be required to champion.

