#Cirocthenewyear Banky W, Toke Makinwa and DJ Xclusive at event

Beautiful people, fabulous music, glamorous ambience and a sophisticated celebration were the highlights of this year’s #Cirocthenewyear

  • Published:

Assassin’s Creed FilmOne premieres action-adventure video-game series
The Chronicles of Ushbebe Phyno, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Ay, Gordons, others to perform at 7th edition
Alibaba Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Timaya perform at comedy concert
"King Invincible" Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade attend premiere
Golden Globes 2016 See celebrities' red carpet look at the 74th edition

Beautiful people, fabulous music, glamorous ambience and a sophisticated celebration were the highlights of this year’s #Cirocthenewyear.

Banky W, Toke Makinwa and DJ Xclusive at event play

Banky W, Toke Makinwa and DJ Xclusive at event

 

Feel the magic, relive the moments and get a glimpse of what went down at #Cirocthenewyear by visiting Ciroc’s social media pages.

play

 

Facebook page: Cirocngr
Twitter: @Cirocngr and search for #Cirocthenewyear #CirocLifeNGR
Instagram: Cirocnigeria and search for #Cirocthenewyear #CirocLifeNGR]

This is a feature by Ciroc

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Gold & Glam Light up your celebrationbullet
2 Miss Nigeria 2016 Rita Dominic, Peter Okoye, Mo Abudu, others party...bullet
3 The Chronicles of Ushbebe Phyno, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Ay, Gordons,...bullet

Events

Naomi Campbell
Golden Globes 2016 See celebrities' red carpet look at the 74th edition
Fractures Stage Play
Fractures Gideon Okeke, Adesua Etomi, Dolapo Oni, others to perform on stage
King Invincible Movie Premiere
"King Invincible" Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade attend premiere
FilmOne Assasin's Creed movie premiere & gaming convention
Assassin’s Creed FilmOne premieres action-adventure video-game series