Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Chris Cox, Leonard Stiegeler, Osagie Alonge speak on Day 1 [Photos]

Here are highlights from the first day at the biggest tech event in Lagos held at the Landmark event centre, Oniru Lagos.

The fifth edition of the week long Social Media Week Lagos kicked off today with lots of guests in attendance.

The array of programmes got to a flying start at the Landmark event centre, Oniru Lagos on Monday February 27, 2017.

Speakers for the first day which included a whole lot of investors and tech entrepreneurs are Chris Cox, Tyler Scriven, Leonard Stiegeler, Emmanuell Revmatos, Obi Asika, Osagie Alonge, Afua Osei, Adetomiwa Aladekomo, Sisi Yemmie, Stephanie Busari, Temitope Kifayah, Teju Ajani, Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

Other speakers include Andre Blaze, Adebola Williams, Waje, Princess Abumere, Toro Orero, Nnenna Nkongho, Amaechi Okobi, Jadesola Osiberu, Okechukwu Ofili, John Obidi, Chioma Ukonu, Temie Giwa-Tunbosun and many more.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

