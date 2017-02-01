CAG Tour Of Flavours Digital marketing agency to hold food tour from January

The CAG Tour Of Flavours is a 30 days food tour to discover, taste and showcase amazing flavours.

The CAG Tour Of Flavours is an initiative of Colours And Grey; a growing branding, PR and digital marketing agency headed by Dako Alice Temitope.

The CAG Tour Of Flavours is a 30 days food tour borne out of her love for trying new things with food and watching too many food channels.

She plays only food related games (most of the time) and also enjoy discovering new recipes; the burst of colours, the richness of flavours, the amazing tinge of deliciousness that comes with every bite and no matter how much I have tasted, there seem to be more to experience, more to fall in love with. Sometimes, she wonders if she can get some kind of meals in Lagos and I am sure there are lots of people like her who wonder the same thing too.

Temitope aim is to tour, discover, taste and showcase the amazing flavours, alongside some bloggers, I can find in farm markets, mobile kitchens, restaurants across Lagos and this is not limited to food; I am snacks, finger foods, drinks, ice-cream, yoghurt; everything that looks delicious and can pass through the mouth. 

The 30 days food tour was created to help improve the awareness, importance, credibility of food brands which will in turn lead to increase sales for restaurants across the country and celebrate the brains behind these amazing food brands. The tour will kick start in Lagos and is scheduled to start on the 28 of January, 2017 and this event is proudly sponsored by Pulse Nigeria, Outndabout and SupermartNG.

If you have a food brand and will like to join the tour as one of the participating restaurants, please send a mail to coloursandgrey@gmail.com or chat via whatsapp: +2348092904867. You can also follow on Instagram: @coloursandgrey to keep up with news about the tour.

