Burna boy Dancehall singer thrills fans at the Underrated club tour

Burna boy is turning into one of Africa's latest acts exported across the shore and making huge impacts.

Burna boy is turning into a real world-beater, taking his fame to new heights with his entrance at his homecoming concert last October.

The Underrated club tour has been no different. From Roadmender, Northampton to The Forum, Hertfordshire, Burna boy has set stages ablaze. Performing hits like Mandem Anthem and Pree Me, the afro fusion star keeps upping the bar for other African artistes with his unique voice.

He is set to take the city of Manchester by storm on the 25th of February. Burna boy is turning into one of Africa's latest acts exported across the board and making huge impacts.

While in the UK, he released his first single of the year Hallelujah, which has been well received both locally and internationally.

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

