Top Nigerian singer, songwriter and composer is set to hold concert tagged “Organised Chaos” on May 1, 2017 at Freedom Park, Lagos.

The music concert is Olawale Ashimi-Olofo'ro, better known as Brymo first major own concert where he will be performing alongside his band, 'The Lagos Touts' with an array of great Nigerian performers also on the radar.

"Organised Chaos" promises to be an unforgettable experience with lots of music and artistry on offer. The event will showcase the multi-talented act in a form the audience has never witnessed before.

You can get your tickets now at ariiyatickets.com for N2,000 flat.

Date: May 1, 2017

Time: 5pm

Venue: Freedom Park, Lagos