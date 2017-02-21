Brymo Singer set to hold "Organised Chaos" concert in May

The event tagged “Organised Chaos” is scheduled to hold on May 1, 2017 at Freedom Park, Lagos.

Top Nigerian singer, songwriter and composer is set to hold concert tagged “Organised Chaos” on May 1, 2017 at Freedom Park, Lagos.

The music concert is Olawale Ashimi-Olofo'ro, better known as Brymo first major own concert where he will be performing alongside his band, 'The Lagos Touts' with an array of great Nigerian performers also on the radar.

ALSO READ: Brymo Singer thrills fans at Organised Chaos concert

"Organised Chaos" promises to be an unforgettable experience with lots of music and artistry on offer. The event will showcase the multi-talented act in a form the audience has never witnessed before.

Pulse.ng is an official partner of this highly anticipated event.

You can get your tickets now at ariiyatickets.com for N2,000 flat.

Date: May 1, 2017

Time: 5pm

Venue: Freedom Park, Lagos

