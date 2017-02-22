The first and the biggest 24 hour party in Naija is set to go down between 12 noon on February 23rd and 12 noon on February 24th 2017 at the coolest spot in Lagos the Hard Rock Café.

The groundbreaking 24 hour turn up is part of an ongoing #BreakFree campaign which encourages Nigerians to live outside the box and embrace the opportunities they have to achieve their dreams.

Social media has been buzzing with conversation about #Breakfree since dozens of young people orchestrated a flash mob with a ‘BreakFree’ message, at the Ikeja City Mall on Friday and another at the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja.

Information released online and on social media reveals that the #breakfree sensation will metamorphose into a 24 hour-non-stop party, a first-of-its-kind in Nigeria.

Date: February 23rd & 24th, 2017

Time: 12noon-12noon

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos