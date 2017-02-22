Information released online and on social media reveals that the #breakfree sensation will metamorphose into a 24 hour-non-stop party
The groundbreaking 24 hour turn up is part of an ongoing #BreakFree campaign which encourages Nigerians to live outside the box and embrace the opportunities they have to achieve their dreams.
Social media has been buzzing with conversation about #Breakfree since dozens of young people orchestrated a flash mob with a ‘BreakFree’ message, at the Ikeja City Mall on Friday and another at the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja.
Date: February 23rd & 24th, 2017
Time: 12noon-12noon
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos