Basement Gig Sammy Davids, Gifty, Jitey, others perform at 2nd edition

The second edition of the Basement Gig, an initiative of the Zone Agency meant to give upcoming music acts a platform to showcase their talent held at 411 Restaurant, Victoria Island on February 23, 2017.

It was another opportunity for attendees to relax, network and enjoy good music. Hosted by OAP Kemi Smallz with DJ Six7even giving the music, the event featured performances from R&B act Jaffy Pee who opened the night with his sultry performance, followed by pop act Suave, songstress, Jittey Peters, Sammy Davids and Giftty.

Also present at the event are producers, D Tunes and Sess; Follyflo and Fefe of Soundcity Fm, and artistes such as Dapo Tuburna, Attitude, Deshinor, Hypa and Morientez.

The Basement gig is supported by Zebra Stripes Networks and 411 Restaurant