Basement Gig Sammy Davids, Gifty, Jitey, others perform at 2nd edition

The Basement Gig, an initiative of the Zone Agency to give upcoming music acts a platform to showcase their talent held on February 23, 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Basement Gig 5 play

The Basement Gig 5

Reminisce Street Concert Rapper, Olamide, others turn up on the night for the streets
Mr Eazi Singer's growing success is tied to his release of 'too much music'
Pulse List 7 Nigerian musicians you should watch out for in 2017
Bel Majiq Emerging singer talks career, dropping new single, EP
GidiFest 2017 Fourth edition of music festival to hold in April

The second edition of the Basement Gig, an initiative of the Zone Agency meant to give upcoming music acts a platform to showcase their talent held at 411 Restaurant, Victoria Island on February 23, 2017.

It was another opportunity for attendees to relax, network and enjoy good music. Hosted by OAP Kemi Smallz with DJ Six7even giving the music, the event featured performances from R&B act Jaffy Pee who opened the night with his sultry performance, followed by pop act Suave, songstress, Jittey Peters, Sammy Davids and Giftty.

Also present at the event are producers, D Tunes and Sess; Follyflo and Fefe of Soundcity Fm, and artistes such as Dapo Tuburna, Attitude, Deshinor, Hypa and Morientez.

The Basement gig is supported by Zebra Stripes Networks and 411 Restaurant

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo at 80 (CAN) celebrates former Nigerian president, inaugurates...bullet
2 Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Mark Slade, Audu Maikori, Zubby Emordi...bullet
3 Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Chris Cox, Leonard Stiegeler, Osagie...bullet

Events

 Abiola Salami opens Champ City
Xceptional Woman Pack Bolanle Ambode, Alex Duduyemi, others join Abiola Salami as he opens Champ City
Business Day Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017
Business Day Babatunde Fashola, Udoma Udo Udoma, Okechukwu Enalamah speak at the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017
JA Nigeria Alumni Mixer
JA Nigeria ACA, LBS partners to provide Mini-MBA (ViMP) to 52 NYSC candidates
Shina Peller and Oritsefemi
Quilox Ultra Pool Party Shina Peller, Oritsefemi, Yonda, Base One attend "Cupid's nest" edition