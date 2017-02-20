‘Meets Media’ is a monthly interactive dinner and networking circle for Media Professionals mainly from Nigeria. The platform creates an enabling environment for communication and marketing professionals to interact with leading media organizations on how their respective companies/organizations work.

Also gives opportunity for Brands, Politicians, Actors, Musicians others to interact and share information with the media on their respective projects, achievements, ambitions and other topical issues. Activities to feature on the three hour interactive dinner will include overview of Banky W and his recently released musical video.

The psychologist and relationship expert, Joro Olumofin will take centre stage! The celebration of outstanding media personality of the month.

The 9th edition of Nigerian Media Professionals monthly interactive dinner celebrates ‘Love’ this Valentine season. We are focusing on Love, Relationships and Sex with the theme ‘No Money, No Love’

For the month of February, let’s discuss one of the most talked about and thought about subjects throughout history. Love, relationships and sex.

This edition is open to single, dating and married individuals. We’re not going to shy away from anything and we will help you to:

· Establish boundaries

· Develop a realistic view of love

· Deal with shame and forgiveness

· Effective interpersonal communication and conflict resolution

Come meet the media, let’s talk about it!