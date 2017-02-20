‘Meets Media’  Banky W, Joro Olumofin, others to headline February edition

The 9th edition of Nigerian Media Professionals monthly interactive dinner celebrates ‘Love’ this Valentine season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'Meets Media' With Joro Olumofin play

'Meets Media' With Joro Olumofin

Meets Media Adekunle Gold, Sound Sultan others attend monthly media event
One Lagos Lagos state celebrates August bank holiday weekend in UK
#My2016Goals Stephanie Obi, Omilola Oshikoya, Glory Edozien, others speak at workshop
Meets Media AY, DJ Spinall, CDQ, others celebrates Kwame at October Edition
World PR Media Luxury Beauty Brunch 4th edition kicks off at ORIKI Spa
Meets Media Wizboyy, Moet Abebe, celebrated at January edition [Photos]

Meets Media’ is a monthly interactive dinner and networking circle for Media Professionals mainly from Nigeria. The platform creates an enabling environment for communication and marketing professionals to interact with leading media organizations on how their respective companies/organizations work.

Also gives opportunity for Brands, Politicians, Actors, Musicians others to interact and share information with the media on their respective projects, achievements, ambitions and other topical issues. Activities to feature on the three hour interactive dinner will include overview of Banky W and his recently released musical video.

The psychologist and relationship expert, Joro Olumofin will take centre stage! The celebration of outstanding media personality of the month.

The 9th edition of Nigerian Media Professionals monthly interactive dinner celebrates ‘Love’ this Valentine season. We are focusing on Love, Relationships and Sex with the theme ‘No Money, No Love’

For the month of February, let’s discuss one of the most talked about and thought about subjects throughout history. Love, relationships and sex.

This edition is open to single, dating and married individuals. We’re not going to shy away from anything and we will help you to:

·      Establish boundaries

·      Develop a realistic view of love

·      Deal with shame and forgiveness

·      Effective interpersonal communication and conflict resolution

Come meet the media, let’s talk about it!

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

Top 3

1 Afropolitan Vibes Ice Prince, Jaywon, Lindsey Abudei perform live at...bullet
2 Bez Live Abuja Alternative singer to hold concert this monthbullet
3 United We Stand Group calls Nigerians to action against...bullet

Events

The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
"The Wedding Party" Mo Abudu, Sola Sobowale, Banky W attend record-breaking party
L-R: Rita Ohaedoghasi, founder VIZON Integrated and Wale Oyenekan, Managing Director at Long Strides Limited at the 2017 VIZON Sales Training in Lagos.
VIZON Integrated Marketing & PR firm hosts Nigeria’s first successful sales training in 2017
Techstars visits Lagos
Tyler Scriven Techstars Atlanta, Ingressive to find the next big startup in Nigeria
Get Intimate with Praiz
Praiz Artiste to serenade lovers at second edition of his "Get Intimate" concert