Reminisce Olamide, CDQ, Falz, Ycee thrill crowd at street concert [Photos]

'The streets' was the MVP on the night as artists set out to give back with their art at concert show.

  Published:
Reminisce and Olamide performing at the Reminisce Street Concert 2017 play Reminisce and Olamide performing at the Reminisce Street Concert 2017 (Pulse)

It was a memorable night on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Ikeja City Mall gound, Lagos, venue of the staged Reminisce Street Concert.

Rapper Reminisce and industry friends turn up on the night to give back to the streets.

Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert play

Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert

(Pulse)

 

The ‘streets’ turned up one after the other, excited about the music and patiently waited to see their favourite artists take to the stage and perform.

The music was heavy, loud and thumping warming up the crowd for the acts that were going to showcase themselves.

Davolee and Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert play

Davolee and Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert

(Pulse)

 

Performances were done by Olamide, Seriki, Eva Alordiah, Falz, Niniola, Dapo Tuburna, Harrysong, Big Sheff, Lord of Ajasa, Dremo, Mayorkun, Orezi , CDQ, Small Doctor, Koker, Wale Turner, Sexy Steel, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Viktoh and Oladips.

Falz at Reminisce Street Concert 2017 play

Falz at Reminisce Street Concert 2017

(Pulse)

 

Other artists such as Baseone, Airboy, Terry Apala, Yonda, Mz Kiss, Ms. Chief, Ckay, Olawale, Davolee also did their bits.

Samsung officials alongside Remin isce unveiling the limited edition Reminisce Samsung phone play

Samsung officials alongside Remin isce unveiling the limited edition Reminisce Samsung phone

(Pulse)

 

‘Alaga ibile’ also took a moment during the concert to showcase and launch a new model of the smartphone brand, Samsung which he is an ambassador of, alongside some of the brand executives.

DJ Spinall spinning at Reminisce Street Concert 2017 play

DJ Spinall spinning at Reminisce Street Concert 2017

(Pulse)

 

DJ Instinct, DJ Gunzee, DJ Enimoney, DJ Lambo, DJ Spinall were some of the DJs that kept the streets dancing all night long.

  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017
    Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert
    Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017
    Reminisce and Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Oladips, Reminisce, Baddy Osha and Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reminisce, Baddy Osha and Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reminisce with Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Davolee and Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Davolee and Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Viktoh performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Ycee performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Falz performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Falz performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Harrysong performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Dremo performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Mayourkun performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Orezi performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reekado Banks performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • CDQ performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • CDQ performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • CDQ performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Airboy performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Airboy performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Base one performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Base one performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Seriki performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Seriki performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Eva Alordiah performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Eva Alordiah performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Eva Alordiah performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Terry Apala performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Terry Apala performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Seriki and Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Oladips performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Oladips and Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Olamide performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • DJ Spinall performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • DJ Spinall performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • DJ Enimoney performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • DJ Enimoney performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • DJ Lambo performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Big Chef performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Big Chef performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Lord of Ajasa performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Lord Of Ajasa performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Niniola performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Niniola performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Small Doctor performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Small Doctor performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Wale Turner performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Wale Turner performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Sexy Steel performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Sexy Steel performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Viktoh performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Viktoh performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Ycee performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Falz performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Harrysong performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Mayourkun performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Koker performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Koker performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Woli Arole performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Woli Arole performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Reminisce performing at the Reminisce street concert   
  • Samsung officials alongside Remin isce unveiling the limited edition Reminisce Samsung phone   
  • Samsung officials alongside Remin isce unveiling the limited edition Reminisce Samsung phone   
  • Samsung officials alongside Remin isce unveiling the limited edition Reminisce Samsung phone   
  • Samsung officials alongside Remin isce unveiling the limited edition Reminisce Samsung phone   
  • Samsung officials alongside Remin isce unveiling the limited edition Reminisce Samsung phone   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Sensei Uche   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017
    Reminisce Street Concert 2017   
  • Reminisce Street Concert 2017
    Reminisce Street Concert 2017   

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist

