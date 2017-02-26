It was a memorable night on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Ikeja City Mall gound, Lagos, venue of the staged Reminisce Street Concert.

Rapper Reminisce and industry friends turn up on the night to give back to the streets.

The ‘streets’ turned up one after the other, excited about the music and patiently waited to see their favourite artists take to the stage and perform.

The music was heavy, loud and thumping warming up the crowd for the acts that were going to showcase themselves.

Performances were done by Olamide, Seriki, Eva Alordiah, Falz, Niniola, Dapo Tuburna, Harrysong, Big Sheff, Lord of Ajasa, Dremo, Mayorkun, Orezi , CDQ, Small Doctor, Koker, Wale Turner, Sexy Steel, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Viktoh and Oladips.

Other artists such as Baseone, Airboy, Terry Apala, Yonda, Mz Kiss, Ms. Chief, Ckay, Olawale, Davolee also did their bits.

‘Alaga ibile’ also took a moment during the concert to showcase and launch a new model of the smartphone brand, Samsung which he is an ambassador of, alongside some of the brand executives.

DJ Instinct, DJ Gunzee, DJ Enimoney, DJ Lambo, DJ Spinall were some of the DJs that kept the streets dancing all night long.