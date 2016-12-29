Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

Tony Elumelu Foundation :  Applications for entrepreneurship programme will be open from Jan 2017

Tony Elumelu Foundation Applications for entrepreneurship programme will be open from Jan 2017

The programme is the foundation's 10-year, $100 million commitment to training, mentoring and funding 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

  • Published:
Tony Elumelu play

Tony Elumelu

(ontvsite)

Young Entrepreneurs and Students grant Heritage bank partners with NYPF to provide N500 million for youths
TEEP 2016 1000 entrepreneurs selected for Tony Elumelu Foundation program
TEEP2016 Over 25,000 applications from 52 countries already received for entrepreneurship programme
Tony Elumelu UBA Chairman partners with US Department of Commerce to enable entrepreneurship in Africa
Forbes List Check out the 50 richest people in Africa in 2015
The Future Awards Africa 2015 Organizers launch #AfricaNeedsYou campaign, visits Banjul, Johannesburg, Enugu, others
Tony Elumelu UBA Chairman gives interesting speech at Georgetown University
TEEP Tony Elumelu Foundation holds bootcamp for entreprenuers in Covenant University
The Future Awards Africa The Ford Foundation to tackle youth unemployment with prize for youth employment award

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has announced that it will start accepting applications for the third round of its TEF Entrepreneurship Programme from January 1, 2017.

The programme is the foundation's 10-year, $100 million commitment to training, mentoring and funding 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme play

Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

 

To qualify, entrepreneurs must complete the online application and selection will be on a rolling basis. The application portal will be closed by midnight (WAT) on March 1, 2017.

ALSO READ: Elumelu foundation releases documentary showing how entrepreneurs are impacting Africa

"I believe the seeds we are planting through the Programme will transform Africa. Two years on, it is clear that we have found a key to unlocking Africa's potential for economic transformation. As our entrepreneurs grow their own businesses and realise their ambitions, so too does the vision. We are showing what the African private sector can achieve; how hard work and enterprise can catalyse real, sustainable development," said Tony Elumelu, founder of TEF.

Tony Elumelu Foundation play

Tony Elumelu Foundation

(techpoint)

 

The programme is aimed at identifying entrepreneurs that have the potential to grow their business and collectively generate 1,000,000 new jobs that can contribute at least $10 billion in additional revenue to Africa's economy.

More

Tony Elumelu How entrepreneurs are transforming Africa

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Pulse List Top 10 TED Talks of 2016bullet
2 Pulse List 15 IMPORTANT things you can learn from billionaire oil...bullet
3 Pulse List Here are 5 books Mark Cuban recommends for entrepreneurs...bullet

Pulse Entrepreneurship

Podcasts are a great source of inspiration and learning.
Pulse List Top 10 podcasts you should listen to as an entrepreneur in 2017
Abdullahi Jubril Saba Accomplished HR consultant bags award in family business consulting
Ayomide Atitebi
Ayomide Atitebi Pulse speaks to one of Nigeria's leading youth environmentalists
Chivas The Venture 2016 Finale
Chivas The Venture Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points wins in Grand Finale of Lagos Edition