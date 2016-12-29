Tony Elumelu Foundation :  Applications for entrepreneurship programme will be open from Jan 2017

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has announced that it will start accepting applications for the third round of its TEF Entrepreneurship Programme from January 1, 2017.

The programme is the foundation's 10-year, $100 million commitment to training, mentoring and funding 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

To qualify, entrepreneurs must complete the online application and selection will be on a rolling basis. The application portal will be closed by midnight (WAT) on March 1, 2017.

"I believe the seeds we are planting through the Programme will transform Africa. Two years on, it is clear that we have found a key to unlocking Africa's potential for economic transformation. As our entrepreneurs grow their own businesses and realise their ambitions, so too does the vision. We are showing what the African private sector can achieve; how hard work and enterprise can catalyse real, sustainable development," said Tony Elumelu, founder of TEF.

The programme is aimed at identifying entrepreneurs that have the potential to grow their business and collectively generate 1,000,000 new jobs that can contribute at least $10 billion in additional revenue to Africa's economy.