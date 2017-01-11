The Amazon Project N10 million in seed funding is up for grabs in the latest startup competition

AIS Media, a US-based digital marketing agency, has announced the premiere season of The Amazon Project (TAP) - a 13-week television production aimed at finding (and investing in) the brightest entrepreneurs and business ideas in Nigeria.

Terrestrial and satellite television channels will air the program starting from some time towards the end of the first quarter in 2017.

Up to N10 million will be provided in seed capital and business support incubation to the winner who will emerge from a pool of 10 participants. The participants will pitch to a selected panel of judges and the viewing audience.

Judges selected for the project are Foluso Phillips, Chairman of Phillips Consulting; Funke Bucknor, CEO of Zaphire Events; Anne Agbakoba, Founder of Numeris Media Group; and Wole Faroun, CEO at NetPlusDotCom. Guest judges will also be featured throughout the season.

“Doing business in Nigeria in a recession is a like wading through the famous Amazon rainforest where only the toughest and smartest survive. This project will reward entrepreneurs that can prove they have what it takes to make it in Nigeria by applying innovation and smart economics to meeting needs and solving complex business problems,“ said Wole Faroun, who is spearheading the project.

According to Segun Lawal, creative anchor and lead producer of the project, “The Amazon Project is entrepretainment at its very best. In this intense, reality TV show, business meets entertainment in a manner tailored to the Nigerian environment, and geared at promoting local industry and innovation.”

TAP is sponsored by a leading telco and a bank, according to Techmoran, and will be recorded and produced at Ultima Studios.

Interested participants can join by visiting the TAP website.