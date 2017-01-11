The Amazon Project N10 million in seed funding is up for grabs in the latest startup competition

Up to N10 million will be provided in seed capital and business support incubation to the winner who will emerge from a pool of 10 participants.

  • Published:
Judges on The Amazon Project show play

Judges on The Amazon Project show

(Techmoran)

Chivas The Venture Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points wins in Grand Finale of Lagos Edition
Anzisha Prize 2016 A Madagascan Agric-entrepreneur just won the $25,000 grand prize
Chivas The Venture Get a piece of $1 million in 2nd edition of annual startup challenge
Global Entrepreneurship Week World event to hold in 160 countries, $100 million earmarked for entrepreneur support
British Council Enterprise Challenge 2016 Qeturah, The5kShop emerge overall winners
Creative Industry Awards 2016 season begins with 49 categories
Starta Business support platform to give N200, 000 worth prizes to Nigerian entrepreneurs
Chivas The Venture 'The Venture stands for profit and social impact' - Maikori, others
Chivas The Venture Recruitment session commences in Lagos

AIS Media, a US-based digital marketing agency, has announced the premiere season of The Amazon Project (TAP) - a 13-week television production aimed at finding (and investing in) the brightest entrepreneurs and business ideas in Nigeria.

Terrestrial and satellite television channels  will air the program starting from some time towards the end of the first quarter in 2017.

Up to N10 million will be provided in seed capital and business support incubation to the winner who will emerge from a pool of 10 participants. The participants will pitch to a selected panel of judges and the viewing audience.

Judges selected for the project are Foluso Phillips, Chairman of Phillips Consulting; Funke Bucknor, CEO of Zaphire Events; Anne Agbakoba, Founder of Numeris Media Group; and Wole Faroun, CEO at NetPlusDotCom. Guest judges will also be featured throughout the season.

The Amazon Project play

The Amazon Project

(Techmoran)

 

ALSO READ: Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points wins in Grand Finale of Lagos Edition

Doing business in Nigeria in a recession is a like wading through the famous Amazon rainforest where only the toughest and smartest survive. This project will reward entrepreneurs that can prove they have what it takes to make it in Nigeria by applying innovation and smart economics to meeting needs and solving complex business problems,“ said Wole Faroun, who is spearheading the project.

According to Segun Lawal, creative anchor and lead producer of the project, “The Amazon Project is entrepretainment at its very best. In this intense, reality TV show, business meets entertainment in a manner tailored to the Nigerian environment, and geared at promoting local industry and innovation.”

TAP is sponsored by a leading telco and a bank, according to Techmoran, and will be recorded and produced at Ultima Studios.

Interested participants can join by visiting the TAP website.

More

Chivas The Venture 2015 winner, Angel Adelaja, discusses how the competition helped grow her business

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Bukola Saraki Senate President announces the Made-In-Nigeria Challengebullet
2 Tony Elumelu Foundation Applications for entrepreneurship programme...bullet
3 Wisdom Bank "This bikini made me a success." - Ursula Andressbullet

Pulse Entrepreneurship

Street 101 5 lessons the Yaba Market boys will teach you about business
15. Mark Cuban
Pulse List Here are 5 books Mark Cuban recommends for entrepreneurs in 2017
TED Curator Chris Anderson
Pulse List Top 10 TED Talks of 2016
Podcasts are a great source of inspiration and learning.
Pulse List Top 10 podcasts you should listen to as an entrepreneur in 2017