Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

Pulse List :  Top 10 TED Talks of 2016

Pulse List Top 10 TED Talks of 2016

TED Curator Chris Anderson has picked ten talks as top picks for 2016. They are deep, illuminating and interesting.

  • Published:
TED Curator Chris Anderson play

TED Curator Chris Anderson

(Inc)

Pulse List 10 tips to help you become a pro at time management
Pulse List 5 traits you must have if you want to be an effective boss
Pulse List 3 IMPORTANT questions to keep yourself in check as an entrepreneur
Pulse List 5 MUST-HAVE networking skills every entrepreneur needs
Bolanle Austen-Peters The producer of the 93 Days movie gave an interesting speech at The Platform Summit
Pulse List 5 INCREDIBLE business travel hacks for entrepreneurs
Steve Baba-Eko 5 AMAZING facts you didn't know about the most prominent Nigerian in advertising
Pulse List Here is a list of 50 Ghanaian corporate women leaders
My Worst Day With Peace Hyde “Its not how many times you fall on your face..." - Billionaire Fred Robertson
Chivas The Venture Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points wins in Grand Finale of Lagos Edition

We live in an age of new media - the internet, video, live streaming, VR and all that - and information is no longer tied to traditional means.

TED Talks have become very popular in recent yers as a platform that offers a unique perspective from people across various spectrums of life.

As such, these talks are a great source of inspiration and learning regardless of where you in the society - even as an entrepreneur.

ALSO READ: Top 10 podcasts you should listen to as an entrepreneur in 2017

TED Curator Chris Anderson has picked ten talks as top picks for 2016. They are deep, illuminating and interesting.

- "What the Discovery of Gravitational Waves Means," by Allan Adams.

- "Gene Editing Can Now Change An Entire Species -- Forever," by Jennifer Kahn.

-  "Hunting for Dinosaurs Showed Me Our Place in the Universe," by Kenneth Lacovara.

- "Can We Build A.I. Without Losing Control Over It?" by Sam Harris.

- "A Visual History of Social Dance in 25 Moves," by Camille A. Brown.

- "Our Refugee System Is Failing. Here's How We Can Fix It," by Alexander Betts.

- "What Do You Think When You Look at Me?" by Dalia Mogahed.

- "A Prosecutor's Vision for a Better Justice System," by Adam Foss.

- "The Secret to Effective Nonviolent Resistance," by Jamil Raqib.

- "Inside the Mind of a Master Procrastinator," by Tim Urban.

More

Abdullahi Jubril Saba Accomplished HR consultant bags award in family business consulting

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Wisdom Bank "This bikini made me a success." - Ursula Andressbullet
2 Wisdom Bank "Success is that old ABC..." - Charles Luckmanbullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 podcasts you should listen to as an entrepreneur...bullet

Pulse Entrepreneurship

Abdullahi Jubril Saba Accomplished HR consultant bags award in family business consulting
Ayomide Atitebi
Ayomide Atitebi Pulse speaks to one of Nigeria's leading youth environmentalists
Chivas The Venture 2016 Finale
Chivas The Venture Chioma Ukonu of Recycle Points wins in Grand Finale of Lagos Edition
Ignite Series 'Always maintain your standards' - Afua Osei on Aim Higher Africa Series