Pulse List :  Top 10 TED Talks of 2016

We live in an age of new media - the internet, video, live streaming, VR and all that - and information is no longer tied to traditional means.

TED Talks have become very popular in recent yers as a platform that offers a unique perspective from people across various spectrums of life.

As such, these talks are a great source of inspiration and learning regardless of where you in the society - even as an entrepreneur.

TED Curator Chris Anderson has picked ten talks as top picks for 2016. They are deep, illuminating and interesting.

- "What the Discovery of Gravitational Waves Means," by Allan Adams.

- "Gene Editing Can Now Change An Entire Species -- Forever," by Jennifer Kahn.

- "Hunting for Dinosaurs Showed Me Our Place in the Universe," by Kenneth Lacovara.

- "Can We Build A.I. Without Losing Control Over It?" by Sam Harris.

- "A Visual History of Social Dance in 25 Moves," by Camille A. Brown.

- "Our Refugee System Is Failing. Here's How We Can Fix It," by Alexander Betts.

- "What Do You Think When You Look at Me?" by Dalia Mogahed.

- "A Prosecutor's Vision for a Better Justice System," by Adam Foss.

- "The Secret to Effective Nonviolent Resistance," by Jamil Raqib.

- "Inside the Mind of a Master Procrastinator," by Tim Urban.