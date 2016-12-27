Pulse List :  Top 10 podcasts you should listen to as an entrepreneur in 2017

Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

Because one of the most important weapons you can have in your arsenal as an entrepreneur is your knowledge, we have picked these 10 podcasts for you.

Podcasts are a great source of inspiration and learning.

Like they say, podcasting is the new 'blogging' and it is fast becoming a thing here in Nigeria.

While we wait for the wave to get to us, entrepreneurs and buisness leaders in other markets are already taking advantage of this new content form as a source of inspiration and education.

Because one of the most important weapons you can have in your arsenal as an entrepreneur is your knowledge, we have picked these 10 podcasts for you.

We hope you get inspired and create some magic! Here they are:

1. StartUp.

2. Mixergy: Startup Stories.

3. How TO Start A Startup.

4. Entrepreneur On Fire.

5. Powderkeg: Igniting Startups.

6. Jocko Podcast.

7. Self Made Man.

8. The Action Catalyst With Rory Vaden.

9. The Tim Ferriss Show.

10. Youpreneur FM.

