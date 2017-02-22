Pulse List Every entrepreneur should take these 5 business lessons from Oprah

When she was at the top of the TV game, rather than renegotiate her salary, she renegotiated the ownership of the program, the studio where it was produced and a stake in its distributor.

  • Published:
Oprah Winfrey play

Oprah Winfrey

Pulse List These 5 habits are stopping you from becoming a millionaire
Pulse List 15 motivational quotes to get you going every morning
Elon Musk Tesla CEO gives a master class on using social media for customer service
Pulse List 5 lessons entrepreneurs can learn from Japan's first self-made female billionaire
Pulse List Top 10 podcasts you should listen to as an entrepreneur in 2017
Pulse List Top 10 TED Talks of 2016
Pulse List Here are 5 books Mark Cuban recommends for entrepreneurs in 2017
Pulse List 5 traits the most successful women possess and you should too
Pulse List 5 toxic people you should avoid when starting your business
Forbes' List Aliko Dangote remains Africa's richest man for the sixth year

No one can say Oprah Winfrey is not one of the most inspirational people to walk the earth. In business, life and everything in between, very few have come close to Oprah's level of success.

While not everyone can have Oprah's kind of success, there are important business lessons today's entrepreneurs can learn from her many decades of business endeavours.

Oprah Winfrey play

Oprah Winfrey

(gettyimages)

 

Here are five of them:

1. Success takes time.

A lot of people make the mistake of thinking the business is just gonna start making money overnight.

But the truth is that it typically takes two to three years to build a solid foundation and ensure the business is steady.

Same thing happened to Oprah - it took about three years for the Oprah Winfrey Network to get its foundation settled. Make sure you have planned, not just for the business, but to support it - and yourself - financially or otherwise for about three years before you know if the venture will work.

Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah Winfrey's couch play

Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah Winfrey's couch

(VH1)

 

2. Promote yourself.

Oprah has built her brand around being her and this makes her her brand very consistent. You can tell how efficient this strategy is because just about everybody on the planet knows who she is. Take a feather from Oprah here and be willing to promote yourself, your business and your services consistently.

ALSO READ: Dear entrepreneurs, make your life easier with these 5 apps

3. Work with great talent.

Just as Oprah has mastered the art of self-promotion, she's also surrounded herself with incredible people. Not only does she hire people like Adam Glassman, her creative director for the oprah magazine, internally, she has also launched the careers of designer Nate Berkus, self-help guru Dr. Phil, personal finance goddess Suze Orman, and many others.

Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates on Forbes play

Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates on Forbes

(Forbes magazine)

 

4. Craft an amazing deal.

Oprah has always known how to set up impressive deals. When she was at the top of the TV game, rather than renegotiate her salary, she renegotiated the ownership of the program, the studio where it was produced and a stake in its distributor. That's part of what helped her become a billionaire.

See where you can improve your deal-making skills and value proposition to push up the long-term value of your business.

Oprah Winfrey and longtime beau Stedman Graham at Liberty Ross and Jimmy Iovine's wedding play

Oprah Winfrey and longtime beau Stedman Graham

(Daily Mail)

 

5. Give to get.

"You get a car! You get a car!! YOU get a CAR!!!" You can't think of Oprah without her giveaways. Her giveaways create excitement and engagement, not only from her viewers, but everyone else who heard after the fact.

You may not have cars and lavish gifts like Oprah does, but you can start with free samples of your product or service.

Try your hands at these tips and may the force be with you. Enjoy!

More

Wisdom Bank "Success is no accident. It is hard work ..." - Pele

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Wisdom Bank "Success is the space one occupies..." - Elias Canettibullet
2 Pulse List Every entrepreneur should take these 5 business lessons...bullet
3 Pulse List Dear entrepreneurs, make your life easier with these 5 appsbullet

Pulse Entrepreneurship

Brazilian midfielder Pele (L), today considered the greatest footballer ever by many, dribbles past Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich during the 1970 World Cup final in Mexico City
Wisdom Bank "Success is no accident. It is hard work ..." - Pele
Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Group on My Worst Day With Peace Hyde
My Worst Day With Peace Hyde “Adversity is nothing but a refining fire ... ” - Cosmas Maduka
Daryn Wober, founder of Ventra Media
Ignite Series “Don’t Give Up and Dig Deep” - Daryn Wober
Driver Sebastien Loeb, of France, and co-driver Daniel Elena, of Monaco, race their Peugeot during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally in Bolivia, on January 9, 2017
Pulse List 15 motivational quotes to get you going every morning