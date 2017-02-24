As the new sound of Afrobeats continues to sweep through the African continent, the music industry is experiencing a facelift attracting talented individuals from all walks of life.

One such creative is Lex MacCarthy, founder of Lex MacCarthy Media, a leading content production company-creating award winning visuals for top artists in Ghana.

ALSO READ: “Don’t Give Up and Dig Deep” - Daryn Wober

He shares his remarkable story on the Aim Higher Africa Ignite series, which is backed by Barclays and features successful Youngpreneurs who have started their own businesses highlighting what it took for them to make it to the top.

As Lex puts it, your passion for your craft is the only thing that will make you a success and from his entry into the music video scene just a few years ago, that passion has certainly cemented him as a visionary. Find out his tips to the top.