Ignite Series “Find the individual needs of each of your workforce..." - Sandra Tuboberini.

Sandra Tuboberini founder and creative director of TUBO, believes a keen attention to detail is necessary to truly make a mark and stand out from the rest.

  • Published:

Ignite Series “When you are given lemons just make lemonades out of it,” - Chika Uwazie
Ignite Series “You are only as rich as whose problem you are solving” - Kabir Shagaya
Ignite Series 'Always maintain your standards' - Afua Osei on Aim Higher Africa Series
Ignite Series “Fortune doesn’t favor the brave, it favors the crazy” - Tokini Peterside
Aim Higher Africa Peace Hyde's charity partners with Barclays to launch "Ignite Series"
Ignite Series “The product is key," says Tolu Erogbobo on Aim Higher Africa's show
Ignite Series "Never rely on past glory", Kafui Danku says on Aim Higher Africa's show

The world of fashion is ever changing and Nigeria is at the heart of this rapid growth in Africa.

To succeed in this competitive landscape, it takes more than creativity, fine garments or trendy styles.

Whiles those are all important, Sandra Tuboberini founder and creative director of TUBO, believes a keen attention to detail is necessary to truly make a mark and stand out from the rest.

Sandra Tuboberini on Aim Higher Africa's Ignite Series. play

Sandra Tuboberini on Aim Higher Africa's Ignite Series.

(Aim Higher Africa)

 

ALSO READ: “No one will ever have as much passion..." - Lex McCarthy

In her interview on the Aim Higher Africa Ignite Series, she explains what she means by this and how by paying attention to the individual needs of her employees, she was able to sustain her business and keep it from going under.

Check out Tuboberini's interview above.

More

Ignite Series “Don’t Give Up and Dig Deep” - Daryn Wober

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Rich Tanksley Pulse Nigeria CEO talks background, leadership, success...bullet
2 Wisdom Bank "This bikini made me a success." - Ursula Andressbullet
3 Obinwanne Okeke 28-year old entrepreneur covers Forbes Africa magazinebullet

Pulse Entrepreneurship

 
Social Media Week Lagos Tech entrepreneurs urge women on successful online businesses
Ignite Series features Lex McCarthy
Ignite Series “No one will ever have as much passion..." - Lex McCarthy
Selena Gomez's Coca-Cola picture was formely the most liked picture on Instagram.
Wisdom Bank "Success is nothing if you don't have..." - Selena Gomez
Oprah Winfrey
Pulse List Every entrepreneur should take these 5 business lessons from Oprah