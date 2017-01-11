Elon Musk Tesla CEO gives a master class on using social media for customer service

Social media can be tough waters to navigate for a lot of entrepreneurs.

But in December 2016, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk provided entrepreneurs all over the world a master class in how to use social media effectively.

A Tesla owner had complained about fellow customers holding up spots at a local charging station and Musk took the complaint seriously.

The customer, Loic Le Meur shared his story on Medium:

"I was recently driving to a meeting in Silicon Valley and had to charge my Tesla. I decided to stop at the San Carlos super-charger on my way to Palo Alto and there were 5 other Tesla cars waiting in line to get a charging space. Most drivers seemed to have gone somewhere else as their cars were charging. The San Carlos supercharger is located within walking distance from Whole Foods, Peet's Coffee, a gym and some restaurants. Many drivers therefore keep their cars parked at the Supercharger even once their cars have finished charging.

I tweeted at Elon to tell him.

Within minutes, Elon promised to take action."

Here's the tweet he sent to Elon Musk:

@loic You're right, this is becoming an issue. Supercharger spots are meant for charging, not parking. Will take action. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Six days later, Tesla announced a policy on its official website, it read as follows:

"We designed the Supercharger network to enable a seamless, enjoyable road trip experience. Therefore, we understand that it can be frustrating to arrive at a station only to discover fully charged Tesla cars occupying all the spots. To create a better experience for all owners, we're introducing a fleet-wide idle fee that aims to increase Supercharger availability."

The new policy stated that the company's app would remind Tesla owners once their car's charge is nearly complete, adding: "For every additional minute a car remains connected to the Supercharger, it will incur a $0.40 idle fee." (The fee becomes inapplicable if the car is moved within five minutes.)

And that, dear entrepreneur reading this, is what is called customer service. Take a cue.