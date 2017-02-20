Pulse List Dear entrepreneurs, make your life easier with these 5 apps

You need to streamline collaboration, reach your fan base, conduct research, keep track of your accounts, to mention a few. How do you freaking handle all that?

  Published:
If you are like most entrepreneurs today, there is always a million things on your to-do list that you're yet to get to and you don't know where to start.

You need to streamline collaboration, increase communication, reach your fan base, conduct research, keep track of your accounts, to mention a few. How do you freaking handle all that?

The good news is that we live in a technological world now and there are apps for everything. I've selected these five apps every entrepreneur should download ASAP to make the most of their time:

Pocket play

Pocket.

(Knightwise)

 

1. Pocket.

There is no better "save for later" app on the Internet, trust me. The app allows you file away useful articles, interesting videos, and any other content that you want hold on to for future reference or use. Once you put something in your "Pocket" you can access it whenever from your PC, tablet or smartphone, even without internet access. Pocket is available on Android and IOS.

Slack. play

Slack.

(Abetteruserexperience)

 

2. Slack.

Over 4 million people use Slack every day and it is currently the fastest-growing B2B application. This team communication tool keeps group exchanges in one place and makes any information instantly available and searchable wherever you go. Slack is available on iOS and Android.

Buffer. play

Buffer.

(TechGYD)

 

3. Buffer.

This app is a powerful social media tool that helps you streamline the process of reaching your fan base by making it easy to schedule content. With one click you post across multiple social networks and be sure that it is posted at the optimal time.

Salesforce1 app. play

Salesforce1 app.

(CloudAmp)

 

4. Salesforce1.

This app gives you the ability to connect directly with your customers and run your business from your phone. You get all your customer informations in a single integrated platform which enables yout o to build a client-centered business that includes marketing, sales, customer service and business analysis. Salesforce1 is available on Android and iOS.

Wunderlist app. play

Wunderlist app.

(Chupamobile)

 

5. Wunderlist.

Wunderlist helps you cross off your personal and professional to-do list by putting your life in sync and making it a breeze to share your lists. You can share grocery lists, work colaboratively on projects or plan household activities and holiday trips easier.

It also syncs with your tablet, phone and PC so you can access your lists from anywhere. Wunderlist is available on iOS and Android.

All the apps listed here are all available in Nigeria and on the stated mobile Operating System (OS). Enjoy!

