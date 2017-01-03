Bukola Saraki Senate President announces the Made-In-Nigeria Challenge

As unemployment continues to be a perennial problem for Nigeria, more and more people are looking towards entrepreneurship and setting up their own businesses.

Perhaps to leverage on this, as well as the "Buy Naija To Grow The Naira" sentiment, the Senate President Bukola Saraki has announced the soft launch of the Made-In-Nigeria Challenge.

Saraki, making the announcement on Facebook, said, “This campaign is organised to showcase everyday products that are used by Nigerians and produced by Nigerians locally that serves as an alternative to imported products. The next few weeks, we hope to identify products and ideas that can be matched with investors and government agencies.

“To wrap up the Challenge, in March, we will be inviting some of the finalists to a Made In Nigeria Roundtable at the Senate. This Roundtable will allow us, legislators, Government Agencies, business owners, and everyday Nigerian consumers to review and update the report of NASSBER, the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable, which was held in 2016 to improve the ease of doing business in the country.”

To participate in the challenge, you will have to shoot a video (between 45 seconds and 3 minutes long) showcasing your product or service that is an alternative to imported goods.

“As part of Senate’s oversight of government agencies, we will also use the opportunity to get feedback on the Public Procurement Act passed by Senate in 2016 which mandates government agencies to give preference to local manufacturers in Procurement of goods and services," Saraki concluded in the announcement.

Intending applicants can only showcase products or services that use at least 70% of locally sourced content. Also, the video must state if the applicant's business is already registered, the number of employees and what the business owner would like the government to do to promote the ease of doing business for MSMEs.