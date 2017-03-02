Dare2Dream Season 3 Be determined - Stephenie Linus

Linus urged the D2D finalists to be determined and also emphasized that passion is the foundation of career success.
Nigerian veteran film actor and producer, Stephanie Linus hosted the 15 edition of the FCMB Dare2Dream masterclass.
Linus urged the D2D finalists to be determined and also emphasized that passion is the foundation of career success.
She also admonishes the girls to always think outside the box, be innovative all the time and to always give 100% in whatever they are doing.
"Be determined not desperate because desperation leads to manipulation" she said.
The D2D Masterclass, which is part of the FCMB challenge, inspirational and mentorship program is sponsored by FCMB.
Executive Producer: Kinabuti, Co-producer: Pulse.ng, Video Director: Marcello Pastonesi
Dare2Dream is powered by FCMB and Imperial Leather
Sponsored by Canoe, Maybelline and Dana Air
TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max
Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM
Web: Pulse.ng ,bellanaija.com, onobello.com, glamsquadmagazine.com
Print: The Guardian