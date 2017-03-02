Dare2Dream Season 3 Be determined - Stephenie Linus

Nigerian veteran film actor and producer, Stephanie Linus hosted the 15 edition of the FCMB Dare2Dream masterclass.

Linus urged the D2D finalists to be determined and also emphasized that passion is the foundation of career success.

She also admonishes the girls to always think outside the box, be innovative all the time and to always give 100% in whatever they are doing.

"Be determined not desperate because desperation leads to manipulation" she said.

The D2D Masterclass, which is part of the FCMB challenge, inspirational and mentorship program is sponsored by FCMB.

Executive Producer: Kinabuti, Co-producer: Pulse.ng, Video Director: Marcello Pastonesi

Dare2Dream is powered by FCMB and Imperial Leather

Sponsored by Canoe, Maybelline and Dana Air

TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max

Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM

Web: Pulse.ng ,bellanaija.com, onobello.com, glamsquadmagazine.com

Print: The Guardian