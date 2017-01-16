D2DSeason 3 Masterclass To be extraordinary, you have to work hard - Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Tafiri shared her success story with the finalists, leaving them with the importance of hardwork.
Tafiri shared her success story with the finalists, leaving them with the importance of hardwork.
"If you want to be extraordinary you have to work hard and fight for it", Ejiro stated.
"You have to align yourself with the right people to help you achieve your dream," she added.
She ended the session with a note of gratitude to FCMB for hosting the Masterclass.
Executive Producer: Kinabuti, Co-producer: Pulse.ng, Video Director : Marcello Pastonesi
Dare2Dream is powered by FCMB and Imperial Leather
Sponsored by Canoe, Maybelline and Dana Air
TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max
Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM
Web: Pulse.ng ,bellanaija.com, onobello.com, glamsquadmagazine.com
Print: The Guardian