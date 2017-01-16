D2DSeason 3 Masterclass To be extraordinary, you have to work hard - Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Renowned Fashion Designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri hosted the D2D finalist for the sixth session of the Masterclass.

Tafiri shared her success story with the finalists, leaving them with the importance of hardwork.

"If you want to be extraordinary you have to work hard and fight for it", Ejiro stated.

"You have to align yourself with the right people to help you achieve your dream," she added.

She ended the session with a note of gratitude to FCMB for hosting the Masterclass.

