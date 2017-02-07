D2DSeason 3 Masterclass A woman should have a say in her life and what she wants to be - Azuka Ogujiuba

Award winning Journalist, Azuka Ogujiuba hosted the seventh edition of the D2D Season three Masterclass.

Azuka discussed the skills and mindset required in the media industry. She explained that credibility should come first before one’s superstar ambition.

“Media is good but it has also been misunderstood by people who are in a hurry to be superstars or celebrities,” she stated.

She further told the finalists to make God the foundation of every project they embark upon. “God always has a way to bless your life, to enrich you. God being your foundation, there is nothing you want that you will not get.”

The session ended with inspiration notes and her grace story. See excerpts below;

“I am one of these people who always preach values and hard work to the young generations. A woman should have a say in her life and what she wants to be.”

“I was impressed, this is a young girl, she is in school and she is working as a makeup artist to survive”

“and I always feel the young should also grow.”

“I go out a lot because of the work I do, and God pushes me to where I am today. I know how to manage my life, I don’t live above my means because I don’t need to impress anybody to survive. If you work hard, in a matter of time people will recognize you”

“I look at your style, your creativity. So when I am doing my analysis, you might not like it.”

