D2DSeason 3 Masterclass Mannie Essien hosts finalists

Mannie Essien hosts the dare2dream finalists on “Mannie and the Angels” show and it proves to be so much fun.

Afterwards, he conducts a master-class on presenting for the twelve finalists, he admonishes them to always allow their passion to drive them in whatever they do. Also they should think globally and never limit themselves regardless of the brand they are selling.

He left them with these few but important words; "when you are confident, your looks will speak louder." “Be peculiar, you can only be who you are." And "How you fly is up to you."

Executive Producer: Kinabut Co-producer: Pulse.ng

Video Director : Marcello Pastonesi

