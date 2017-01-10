D2DSeason 3 Masterclass Mannie Essien hosts finalists

Mannie Essien hosts the dare2dream finalists on “Mannie and the Angels” show and it proves to be so much fun.

  • Published:

D2D Season 3 Masterclass Be open to change - Adesuwa Oyenokwe
KLM Dare2Dream Milan Experience Winners meet with modelling agencies in Milan
Kinabuti Fashion brand organises Christmas party for children in Orile, Iganmu
Dare2Dream KLM gives winners Milan experience in send off party
D2D Season 3 Masterclass Strive for excellence - Kelechi Amadi-Obi
D2D Season 3 Masterclass Seun Ayeni speaks on skin care

Mannie Essien hosts the dare2dream finalists on “Mannie and the Angels” show and it proves to be so much fun.

play
 

Afterwards, he conducts a master-class on presenting for the twelve finalists, he admonishes them to always allow their passion to drive them in whatever they do. Also they should think globally and never limit themselves regardless of the  brand they are selling.

play

 

He left them with these few but important words; "when you are confident, your looks will speak louder." “Be peculiar, you can only be who you are."   And "How you fly is up to you."

play

 

Executive Producer: Kinabut Co-producer: Pulse.ng
Video Director : Marcello Pastonesi

You can follow dare2dream masterclasses on:

Www.pulse.ng www.bellanaija.com/tag/dare2dream www.glamsquad/tag/dare2dream Www.onobello.com/tag/dare2dream

Dare2Dream is powered by FCMB and Imperial Leather
Sponsored by Canoe, Maybelline and Dana Air
TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max
Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM
Web: bellanaija.com, onobello.com, glamsquadmagazine.com, Pulse.ng
Print: The Guardian

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 D2D Season 3 Masterclass Seun Ayeni speaks on skin carebullet
2 D2D Season 3 Masterclass Be open to change - Adesuwa Oyenokwebullet
3 D2D Season 3 Masterclass Strive for excellence - Kelechi Amadi-Obibullet

d2d

Dare2Dream Girls at the KLM Lounge
KLM Dare2Dream Milan Experience Winners meet with modelling agencies in Milan
Fashion brand organises Christmas party for children in Orile, Iganmu
Kinabuti Fashion brand organises Christmas party for children in Orile, Iganmu
Dare2Dream KLM gives winners Milan experience in send off party
Finalists visits Pulse Nigeria, Temple Management Company [Day 18]
Dare2Dream Season 3 The grande finale