D2D Season 3 Masterclass Seun Ayeni speaks on skin care

In this Masterclass, Imperial Leather play host to the D2D girls. Seun Ayeni, the marketing manager of Imperial Leather & Canoe luxury brand teaches the girls a thing or two about luxury branding and brand strategy.

She says “Luxury branding is not about getting a consumer to choose a luxury brand over the competition. It is about getting them to see the brand as the only solution to their desire”. She teaches the girls about cleaning and skin care with Imperial Leather body cream and shower gel.

Finally, she assigns the girls into teams (team style and team luxury) to produce an online campaign for Imperial Leather.

Executive Producer: Kinabut Co-producer: Pulse.ng

Video Director : Marcello Pastonesi

