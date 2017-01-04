D2D Season 3 Masterclass Be open to change - Adesuwa Oyenokwe

The masterclass series resumed with Mrs Adesuwa Oyenokwe, a mother, reporter, journalist and proud owner of Today's Woman Magazine.

Oyenokwe during a session with the girls stated that; "You are who you decide to be. Don’t be trapped in the fast lane. It's all a farce. Don't be consumed by what you see. Your soul is fed by what you consume in your mind.”

She further adviced the girls to be open minded, and to always look forward to change.

“Be open for change, open to more.

“Fear means false expectations appearing real.”

This master-class is also part of the FCMB challenge and mentorship program.

