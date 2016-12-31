D2D Masterclass :  Build your own strength regardless of circumstances - Hafsat Abiola

D2D is honoured to launch its special masterclass series which will be hosted by prominent business moguls and entertainers. Finalists will be given the opportunity to learn from their stories.

The first mentor who was invited to the D2D Bootcamp was Mrs. Hafsat Abiola, a renowned human rights activist. This edition of the Masterclass was held at the FCMB Headquarters where she shares her stories of her challenges and how she conquered them.

Hafsat urged the finalist to build their own strength.

" It’s very important to build your own strength regardless of the circumstances,” she said.

“Dare to pursue you dream, dare to plan for the worst. You will surely see the harder road, do not relent but strive on,” she added.

Speaking on integrity, Mrs. Hafsat Abiola emphasized the importance of integrity and how it should be an integral part of your life.

"Your integrity in life should be the most important thing to you", she told the finalists.

Dare2Dream is proudly sponsored by FCMB in collaboration with Nescafe, omino’s Pizza and Federal Palace Hotel

Technical sponsors include Dana Air, Indomie, Maybelline, Mouton-Cadet and Veuve-Cliquot

Producer: Kinabuti

Co-Producer: Pulse.ng

Director: Marcello Pastonesi

Editor: Marzio Mirabella