Who is the mother? Please, help us solve this dilemma

Please we need your help.

  Published:
Okay, so we all know that when it comes to aging and looking young at 80, the black skin triumphs over every other race.

Just look at Angela Bassett, looking 27 at 58 years old:

Marjorie Harvey still popping at 43:

Gabrielle Union melanin still popping at 44:

Taraji P Henson looking too good to be 46:

Before I get carried away, here is why I am asking for your help:

 

 I just need to know who is the mother?

Please share your answers with us below.

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri

