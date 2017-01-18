Twitter Jokes This picture of an Owl's naked body is causing wahala on the Internet

What does the Owl look like without its feathers?

Apparently, the whole world is unfamiliar with what an owl looks like without its feathers until this girl tweeted it:

I just googled what owls look like without feathers and I am severely shook https://t.co/B12IJ1atYl — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And well, she made it more scary:

TFW someone interrupts you when you're in the middle of the spookiest meeting of all time https://t.co/RqojCv4R5S — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And the Internet started sharing pictures of animals without the feather:

@DanaSchwartzzz because of this I googled "Chickens Without Feathers" and it is equally horrifying https://t.co/rjztpxsk0n — Peyton McLeod (@tpmcleod) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

A rabbit without its skin:

@patel_jesse @DanaSchwartzzz I did as you suggested (oh my god) and this wee wizard popped up in image results. https://t.co/KVrz1Pccy3 — Jane (@looks_last) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And a bear without its fur:

@DanaSchwartzzz bears without fur take the cake though https://t.co/nkfSxv2sPS — Alexander Luthor (@BlactimusPrime) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

LOL. Seems we should google animals without skin more.

But that's enough Internet for the day.