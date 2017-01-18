Twitter Jokes This picture of an Owl's naked body is causing wahala on the Internet

What does the Owl look like without its feathers?



Apparently, the whole world is unfamiliar with what an owl looks like without its feathers until this girl tweeted it:

And well, she made it more scary:

And the Internet started sharing pictures of animals without the feather:

A rabbit without its skin:

And a bear without its fur:

LOL. Seems we should google animals without skin more.

But that's enough Internet for the day.

