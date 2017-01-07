Things Nigerians say This is why Nigerian Tailors can never make heaven

If you have ever been disappointed by a Nigerian tailor, then this video is an extensive guide on how to deal with them perfectly.
You walk into a Tailor's shop in Nigeria, describe the style that you want.
Instead of saying, aunty I don't know how to make it. They say:
"Yes Ma, I can do it"
Then they make something horrific and claim "Aunty that was the style you gave me now"
If you have ever been disappointed by a Nigerian tailor, then this video is an extensive guide on how to deal with them perfectly.
ALSO READ: 10 funny reasons why we all hate Nigerian tailors