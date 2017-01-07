Things Nigerians say This is why Nigerian Tailors can never make heaven

If you have ever been disappointed by a Nigerian tailor, then this video is an extensive guide on how to deal with them perfectly.

  • Published:

You walk into a Tailor's shop in Nigeria, describe the style that you want.

Instead of saying, aunty I don't know how to make it. They say:

"Yes Ma, I can do it"

10 funny reasons why everyone hates Nigerian tailors

10 funny reasons why everyone hates Nigerian tailors

Then they make something horrific and claim "Aunty that was the style you gave me now"

10 funny reasons why everyone hates Nigerian tailors

10 funny reasons why everyone hates Nigerian tailors

