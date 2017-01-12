Do you know that Naija Craziest, a comedy group known for its satirical videos?

They were arrested by The Lord Chosen Charistmatic Revival Church for making a funny video questioning why one of its members were rolling in mud on a public road, with a supposed ‘Spiritual Bullet Proof’ apron allegedly sold to them for 1,000 naira per piece.

The video had a disclaimer in the beginning, saying it was all jokes and satire, but it was misunderstood by the church.

The Naija Craziest PRO told Pulse that “The state CID Panti arrested the crew on Tuesday 10 of January, 2017. This was as a result of a report filed by Lord’s Chosen Church over a comedy satire video (which has a DISCLAIMER at the beginning), criticizing its members. John Joshua aka MC Toothpick was arrested on the set of African Magic TV series, Hustle. He was lied to about a meetup for a TV show and Police men wearing plain clothes picked him up on arrival.

They told him that the deputy commissioner of police wanted to have a chat with him. When he got to State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, they played the video in question for him, and said it was a crime, that he and his crew broke the law. (The law broken was however not mentioned). John Joshua was reportedly ordered to write a statement under duress and informed that he won’t be released until he provided details of the whereabouts of the other comedians in the video. He was also not allowed to call for help but only pick incoming calls."

He added that: "With no other option available, he called his colleagues, Mayor Okiemute Uguseba aka Laff Mayor, Kingsley Chibisi aka MC tutalk and Kelvin aka De Governor. He lied to them that he had a show in Yaba and needed to meet a client. Kingsley and Kelvin went, were arrested and released after paying 8k and told to return today."

Pulse has reached out to the people at The Lord Chosen twice and they have refused to grant us an interview.

