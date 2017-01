Finally, we now have our own Nigerian Superman! He is the superhero everyone is raving about on social media right now.

Superguy Aminu was seen riding and balling on a bike in Abuja and we can't help but smile.

Does this guy even know how legendary he is?! https://t.co/kQpEaHXrws — Prince C. (@Prince_II) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And of course, we loved it:

@Prince_II @JonadzyPR upcoming Nigerian action and comedy movie star #aminu This is so lit — TITAYO (@iam_titayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@Abdulsalmdabai wallahi fucking legend — Abubakar agafi (@AbubakarAgafi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@Prince_II I'll teach my kids to be like Aminu. Every other thing should fall in place. — Uncle Tee (@Towbay) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@Prince_II I've seen this literally 20 times in the past 20 mins Aminu the legend! — Riley Escobar (@Tha__Fundraiser) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Aminu is a legend!!