Prophet Lethebo This South African pastor turns church members to Cockroaches during deliverance

When it comes to doing deliverance and showing off, South African pastors are the worse.

They tell their members to eat grass, drink bleach and even beat themselves to be delivered.

Just look at Prophet Lethebo Rabalago of Mount Zion General Assembly in Limpopo, South Africa who turned his church members to cockroaches during a deliverance session.

He was seen spraying his congregation with Doom Insecticide, he even had the audacity to post the pictures on the religious organisations’ official Facebook page.

We can't deal. This is madness.

Watch the video and share your thoughts below.

P.S This is the comedy page, please act accordingly.