Prophet Lethebo This South African pastor turns church members to Cockroaches during deliverance

South African pastors are the worse.

  • Published:

Mark Angel Comedy This video explains why Nigerian hairdressers need to be jailed
Daddy Yo 7 hilarious comments on Wizkid's viral video
Things Nigerians say This is why Nigerian Tailors can never make heaven
New Year See what happens when man who slept through 2016 wakes up in 2017
Nigerian Comedy This Naija Craziest video will make you laugh for no actual reason

When it comes to doing deliverance and showing off, South African pastors are the worse.

They tell their members to eat grass, drink bleach and even beat themselves to be delivered.

Just look at Prophet Lethebo Rabalago of Mount Zion General Assembly in Limpopo, South Africa who turned his church members to cockroaches during a deliverance session.

  play

 

He was seen spraying his congregation with Doom Insecticide, he even had the audacity to post the pictures on the religious organisations’ official Facebook page.

We can't deal. This is madness.

Watch the video and share your thoughts below.

P.S This is the comedy page, please act accordingly.

ALSO READ: This video of how people pray in Nigerian churches is so accurate

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

Top 3

1 Nigerian Comedy This Naija Craziest video will make you laugh for no...bullet
2 Mark Angel Comedy This video explains why Nigerian hairdressers need...bullet
3 Things Nigerians say This is why Nigerian Tailors can never make heavenbullet

Pulse Comedy

 
Daddy Yo 7 hilarious comments on Wizkid's viral video
Black Lives Matter protest
New Year See what happens when man who slept through 2016 wakes up in 2017
 
Savage Stuff Wife exposes cheating husband with a funny billboard
Insane Prank This Oyinbo man walked almost naked on the street