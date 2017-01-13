Oyinbo Foods Seaweed spaghetti, vegetable yogurts, other weird food trend coming to your menu in 2017

In 2016, we had a lot of people who tried to hard to join the fitfam gang.

They were preaching healthy eating, they called bread crap, sugar became the enemy, processed food was the work of the devil and everyone seemed to be carrying a flask or fancy water bottle with cucumber and lemon.

Thankfully, this year would be a bit different. See Daily Mail's list of what food trend would go viral in 2017.

Seaweed Spaghetti

Low in calories, vegan and high in calcium and iron, seaweed is expected to be 2017’s most popular superfood.

Vegetable Yogurts

Just imagine using vegetables, carrots sweet potato, pumpkin and beetroot to make yogurts.

The trend for healthy eating is expected to continue and in 2017 you may be swapping your milk yoghurt for one flavoured with vegetables.

Wacky Water

Forget hugging trees, in 2017 we could end up drinking them. Described as tasting ‘like a breath of fresh air’, birch sap is naturally sweet and high in antioxidants. Added to spring water, it makes for a healthy, thirst-quenching drink.

Cactus water is also predicted to spike in the coming months. Extracted from prickly pears, it is also packed full of immune-boosting antioxidants and minerals.

Also tipped for success is cold-pressed watermelon juice.

You know why? Because singer Beyonce recently bought a large stake in a company called WTRMLN WTR, saying: ‘It’s the future of clean, natural hydration.’

So naturally people would join on it at least to make their skin look as beautiful as the star's own.

Sweet, low- calorie and high in potassium, watermelon water and juice is predicted to be as big as coconut water.

