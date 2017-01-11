Nigerian Comedy See pictures from today's episode of 'Nigerian designers are mad'

Traffic have been really crazy for all the stories I have written about Nigerian tailors, in this vein I have decided to curate funny pictures of them messing up.

Not to ridicule them but to encourage them to be the best they can be,

See pictures from today's episode of 'Nigerian designers are mad' (not all of them are mad sha):

My God, they even added flair to the jumpsuit:

What is her offense, did she steal her tailor's husband?:

I am finished, we are done:

Please Nigerian designers, do better. Please.

If you cannot make the style, just say it. You would not die.