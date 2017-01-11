Nigerian Comedy See pictures from today's episode of 'Nigerian designers are mad'

Nigerians are very very mad!!!

  • Published:
play

Prophet Lethebo This South African pastor turns church members to Cockroaches during deliverance
Things Nigerians say This is why Nigerian Tailors can never make heaven
Daddy Yo 7 hilarious comments on Wizkid's viral video
Nigerian Comedy This Naija Craziest video will make you laugh for no actual reason
New Year See what happens when man who slept through 2016 wakes up in 2017
Savage Stuff Wife exposes cheating husband with a funny billboard
Mark Angel Comedy This video explains why Nigerian hairdressers need to be jailed
Daddy Yo This video of beautiful people dancing to Wizkid is awesome sha

Traffic have been really crazy for all the stories I have written about Nigerian tailors, in this vein I have decided to curate funny pictures of them messing up.

Not to ridicule them but to encourage them to be the best they can be,

See pictures from today's episode of 'Nigerian designers are mad' (not all of them are mad sha):

play

My God, they even added flair to the jumpsuit:

play
 

What is her offense, did she steal her tailor's husband?:

play
 

I am finished, we are done:

play
 

Please Nigerian designers, do better. Please.

If you cannot make the style, just say it. You would not die.

ALSO READ: This is why Nigerian Tailors can never make heaven

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

Top 3

1 Mark Angel Comedy This video explains why Nigerian hairdressers need to...bullet
2 Nigerian Comedy 5 Nigerian Newspaper headlines that will make you...bullet
3 Nigerian Comedy This Naija Craziest video will make you laugh for no...bullet

Pulse Comedy

 
Daddy Yo This video of beautiful people dancing to Wizkid is awesome sha
 
Prophet Lethebo This South African pastor turns church members to Cockroaches during deliverance
10 funny reasons why everyone hates Nigerian tailors
Things Nigerians say This is why Nigerian Tailors can never make heaven
 
Daddy Yo 7 hilarious comments on Wizkid's viral video