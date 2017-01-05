New Year See what happens when man who slept through 2016 wakes up in 2017

2016 was a very strange year!!
We agree that 2016 was a pig of a year, so many celebrities, visionaries, authors and great people died last year.
Mohammed Ali, Fidel Castro, Harambe, Harper Lee, David Bowie, The Prince, so many horrendous deaths.
Horrific things like recession, tomato hike, exchange rates messing up, killings of our black brothers and sisters in America and Donald Trump's win made 2016 a terrible year.
Although funny, this video is evidence that 2016 was one hell of a year sha.
