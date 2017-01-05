Insane Prank This Oyinbo man walked almost Naked on the street

The man in his 30s was seen walking almost Naked on the streets to prove that he is comfortable in his skin and happy with his self esteem.

This Oyinbo man walked naked on the street with body paint on to make it look like he was wearing cloth.

We are lost sha, but help us watch the video and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

