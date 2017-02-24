Basketmouth Comedian hints on Chris Rock, top American comedian’s visit to Nigeria

Ace comedian Basket mouth real name, Bright Okpocha, on Friday gave a hint on plans to invite Chris Rock, Top American comedian for a performance scheduled for June in Lagos.

Basket mouth on his Intagram handle @basketmouth said, “If Chris Rock was coming to Lagos in June 2017… would you pay N10,000 for a regular ticket?”

The hint has already generated divergent reactions from his fans.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rock is also an, actor, writer, producer, and director.

After working as a stand-up comic and appearing in small film roles, Rock came to wider prominence as a cast member of Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s.

He recently released a romance/comedy movie titled, “Top 5’’, featuring actors including Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, Rosario Dawson and Cedric the entertainer.

He is currently in a relationship with Nigeria-born Megalyn Echikunwoke, an actress.

Meanwhile, Basketmouth’s Lord of The Ribs US tour with Bovi is slated for July 2017.