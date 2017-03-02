Baracksdubs Comedy Watch funny video of 'Barack Obama singing missing you by Erik Hassle'

Who Knew Barack Obama could sing this well?
Funny how some people just get creative and humorous at the same time.
Watch this funny video of Barrack singing missing you by Erik Hassle, put together by Baracksdubs.
ALSO READ: Different kinds of people when their phone rings
Kehinde Omotosho Intern at Pulse.ng Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho(instagram)