Baracksdubs Comedy Watch funny video of 'Barack Obama singing missing you by Erik Hassle'

Who Knew Barack Obama could sing this well?

  • Published:

Basketmouth Comedian hints on Chris Rock, top American comedian’s visit to Nigeria
African Comedy Picture of the day
Nigerian Comedy Funny Picture of the Day
Twyse Ereme Comedy We need this type of ATM in Nigeria

Funny how some people just get creative and humorous at the same time.

Watch this funny video of Barrack singing missing you by Erik Hassle, put together by Baracksdubs.

ALSO READ: Different kinds of people when their phone rings

More

Mark Angel Comedy Check out the new Mark Angel comedy skit; "My Mother"

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho Intern at Pulse.ng Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Emma Oh Ma God Comedy If Ron Kenoly features Yinka Ayefelebullet
2 Mark Angel Comedy Check out the new Mark Angel comedy skit; "My Mother"bullet
3 Mark Angel Comedy Check out the new episode of Mark Angel comedy,...bullet

Pulse Comedy

Samspedy
Samspedy Entertainment Different kinds of people when their phone rings
 
Basketmouth Comedian hints on Chris Rock, top American comedian’s visit to Nigeria
 
African Comedy Picture of the day
Naija meme
Nigerian Comedy Funny Picture of the Day