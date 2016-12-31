Home > Pulse Comedy >

African Comedy :  See what happens when an Igbo man marries from East Africa

It is always beautiful and lovely when two African cultures blend together as one.

And this wedding is no exception.

Although we feel sad that our Igbo brother went all the way to Ethiopia to select a wife, when we have cool Yoruba girls. Still, the wedding is freaking lit.

 

Just look at the husband and wife dabbing to Flavour.

Too awesome.

